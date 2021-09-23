DuPec co-op lands last second game against #1 St. Teresa

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - After DuPec’s week five opponent Urbana canceled its season, the Rivermen began to search for a fill-in on the schedule. The solution was to welcome the #1 team in Class 2A to the region.

St. Teresa has taken care of business all year long, the Bulldogs are undefeated and are extremely effective on the ground. DuPec head coach Tyler Hoffman knows what his team will face.

“We know what they’re bringing with big powerful running back it’s gonna look to run us over,” Hoffman said. “I think I saw the other day 280 yards on the ground or something like that.”

Hoffman says the search to fill the open slot on the schedule was not easy. Many teams called about a game, but the best fit ultimately was the 2A powerhouse.

“We felt like the kids missed so many opportunities last spring, you know, or fall however you want to look at it, that we didn’t really want to take a forfeit regardless,” Hoffman said. “When this came about, obviously a quality opponent, a really good football team, we took advantage of it, we’ll see how it works out.

