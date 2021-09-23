Advertisement

Culture Shock celebrates 15 years in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot has changed in the city of Rockford over the last fifteen years, but one local store has remained a staple when it comes to records. Clothing and gifts.

Culture shock opened its doors in 2006 and has grown into a popular shop for local merchandise, funky gifts and a wide variety of new and used vinyl records. To celebrate the milestone the store is offering a 15 percent off sale. On Saturday, Local DJ’s and food trucks will be on site. Culture shock owners say it’s the community that’s helped them succeed over the years.

“The community has been instrumental to our success. So we always believe that our customers make our store what it is today. They’ve been so powerful in telling their friends. And honestly telling a friend about a local business is the absolute best way to support a local business.”

