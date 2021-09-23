Celebrating 13 years of freedom from prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After serving 13 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, Alan Beaman and his family are now celebrating the many years he’s spent as a free man.

There was cake, drinks and plenty of laughter at Wednesday’s celebration. Alan’s daughter Alannah says it’s a surreal feeling knowing that she gets to grow up with her dad by her side.

“The fact that he’s been out for as long as he was in, is amazing,” Alannah said.

Alannah Beaman says she can’t imagine serving 13 years in prison, years that her dad spent in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder in 1995.

“It’s amazing that he’s here and that he’s my dad and I definitely would not trade that for anything,” Alannah said.

Alan Beaman served 4,836 days in prison as an innocent man. Police released him in 2008 and on September 22, of this year, Alan has been a free man for just as long as he was in prison.

“Alan says when he got locked up his mom had brown hair and a month after he got locked up and the first time he was able to see her she’d gone completely gray, you know from that stress,” Gretchen Beaman said. “I mean, imagine having your 22-year-old son be locked up for a crime they didn’t commit.”

Alan’s wife Gretchen says she likes to focus on the positives; the amazing life they’ve built together with their two children and multiple fur babies.

“It’s just a huge accomplishment that he’s here and he’s living life because he wasn’t even supposed to be out yet, he’s supposed to still be, you know they gave him a 50 year sentence,” Gretchen said.

Now, the Beaman family says they look forward to the next chapter in their lives.

“There was so many bad things that happened, you know, being locked up as an innocent person, that was very traumatic for him and it’s just continuing to look at life and not take things for granted,” Gretchen said.

Gretchen says while her husband is a free man, it’s heart breaking to think of all the other innocent people that are locked up for a crime they didn’t commit.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.