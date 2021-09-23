Advertisement

Celebrating 13 years of freedom from prison

Alan Beaman and his family celebrate - he’s been out of prison just as long as he was in
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After serving 13 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, Alan Beaman and his family are now celebrating the many years he’s spent as a free man.

There was cake, drinks and plenty of laughter at Wednesday’s celebration. Alan’s daughter Alannah says it’s a surreal feeling knowing that she gets to grow up with her dad by her side.

“The fact that he’s been out for as long as he was in, is amazing,” Alannah said.

Alannah Beaman says she can’t imagine serving 13 years in prison, years that her dad spent in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder in 1995.

“It’s amazing that he’s here and that he’s my dad and I definitely would not trade that for anything,” Alannah said.

Alan Beaman served 4,836 days in prison as an innocent man. Police released him in 2008 and on September 22, of this year, Alan has been a free man for just as long as he was in prison.

“Alan says when he got locked up his mom had brown hair and a month after he got locked up and the first time he was able to see her she’d gone completely gray, you know from that stress,” Gretchen Beaman said. “I mean, imagine having your 22-year-old son be locked up for a crime they didn’t commit.”

Alan’s wife Gretchen says she likes to focus on the positives; the amazing life they’ve built together with their two children and multiple fur babies.

“It’s just a huge accomplishment that he’s here and he’s living life because he wasn’t even supposed to be out yet, he’s supposed to still be, you know they gave him a 50 year sentence,” Gretchen said.

Now, the Beaman family says they look forward to the next chapter in their lives.

“There was so many bad things that happened, you know, being locked up as an innocent person, that was very traumatic for him and it’s just continuing to look at life and not take things for granted,” Gretchen said.

Gretchen says while her husband is a free man, it’s heart breaking to think of all the other innocent people that are locked up for a crime they didn’t commit.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech

Latest News

RPD celebrates National Ice Cream Day
Rockford PD National Ice Cream Day
Getting a second chance at life. That's the goal of Goodwill's LifeLaunch program.
Goodwill launches new program
Goodwill Lifelaunch
Goodwill lifelaunch
Rockford airport becomes cargo hub
Rockford airport becomes a freight hub