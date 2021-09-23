Advertisement

Boone County jury finds man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle, other charges

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4. If found guilty of possessing a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 Felony, he could face 3-14 years in the Department of Corrections
Boone County jury finds man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle, other charges
Boone County jury finds man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle, other charges(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County jury on Wednesday, Sept. 22 found Nathan Gray guilty of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Revoked.

Belvidere Police responded to the 500 Block of Whitman for truck that crashed into the location around 3:30 a.m. June 1. Witnesses saw someone running north from the driver’s door of the truck. After searching the area, police found some of Gray’s items in the cab of the truck. Gray was found hiding in a dumpster just after 5:00 a.m. around 300 feet away from where the truck crashed.

Gray had a BAC of 0.108 and his license was revoked at the time of the crash. The owner of the truck didn’t know the vehicle was missing and they last saw it around 5:30 p.m. on May 31 in Pecatonica. Gray was never given permission to possess or drive the truck.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4 by Honorable Judge C. Robert Tobin. If found guilty of possessing a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 Felony, Gray could face 3-14 years in the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
“Devious Licks” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms
Rockford police say a string of three gas station burglaries are all connected.
Gas station owner frustrated with string of burglaries

Latest News

“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Illinois unemployment rate drops
Illinois, Rockford unemployment rates drop