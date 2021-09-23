Boone County jury finds man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle, other charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County jury on Wednesday, Sept. 22 found Nathan Gray guilty of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Revoked.

Belvidere Police responded to the 500 Block of Whitman for truck that crashed into the location around 3:30 a.m. June 1. Witnesses saw someone running north from the driver’s door of the truck. After searching the area, police found some of Gray’s items in the cab of the truck. Gray was found hiding in a dumpster just after 5:00 a.m. around 300 feet away from where the truck crashed.

Gray had a BAC of 0.108 and his license was revoked at the time of the crash. The owner of the truck didn’t know the vehicle was missing and they last saw it around 5:30 p.m. on May 31 in Pecatonica. Gray was never given permission to possess or drive the truck.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4 by Honorable Judge C. Robert Tobin. If found guilty of possessing a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 Felony, Gray could face 3-14 years in the Department of Corrections.

