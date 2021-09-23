Bird Scooters make their way to South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit may soon have a bird problem, but in a good way.

Bird Rides Electric Scooter company is now available in South Beloit. Scooters are available through a mobile app and riders pay per minute to use the scooter. They can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a max speed of 15 miles per hour. Riders must be at least 18-years-old. Bird offers a community pricing program and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

