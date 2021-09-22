Winnebago Co. Coroner Bill Hintz pleads not guilty to fraud charges, stealing from the dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appeared in court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to more counts of theft and official misconduct for allegedly stealing property from the dead.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul previously accused Bill Hintz of stealing $14,500 in cash belonging to the dead and taking $2,500 from the families of the dead. Hintz allegedly did those actions in exchange for cremations funded by Winnebago County.

Hintz and his wife were previously accused of stealing more than $15,000 in government funds. Hintz has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, forgery and official misconduct.

