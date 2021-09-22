Rockford International Airport becomes a cargo success story

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford international airport continues to be seen as a cargo freight success story, even during the covid-19 pandemic

Air cargo experts say major hubs like Chicago O’Hare, LAX and New York’s JFK are struggling to manage freight congestion. Higher cargo volumes along with staffing shortages at warehouses are the biggest reasons why there are backups in the supply chain. That creates a problem for shippers and businesses for RFD, more investments in infrastructure and creating more business opportunities makes it a great choice for shippers.

“This overabundance of freight arrivals and the challenges they’re having at O’Hare with getting the planes unloaded and the truck queues,” said the Airforwarders Association Executive Director, Brandon Fried.

“Freight forwarders are starting to consider Rockford as an alternative. They can land a plane, get it unloaded and get it off again within a couple of hours.”

