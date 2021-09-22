Advertisement

Rockford International Airport becomes a cargo success story

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford international airport continues to be seen as a cargo freight success story, even during the covid-19 pandemic

Air cargo experts say major hubs like Chicago O’Hare, LAX and New York’s JFK are struggling to manage freight congestion. Higher cargo volumes along with staffing shortages at warehouses are the biggest reasons why there are backups in the supply chain. That creates a problem for shippers and businesses for RFD, more investments in infrastructure and creating more business opportunities makes it a great choice for shippers.

“This overabundance of freight arrivals and the challenges they’re having at O’Hare with getting the planes unloaded and the truck queues,” said the Airforwarders Association Executive Director, Brandon Fried.

“Freight forwarders are starting to consider Rockford as an alternative. They can land a plane, get it unloaded and get it off again within a couple of hours.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech

Latest News

Officers from the Rockford Police Department give away free ice cream cones at the Bear Family...
Rockford Police Department celebrates National Ice Cream Day
RPD celebrates National Ice Cream Day
Rockford PD National Ice Cream Day
Getting a second chance at life. That's the goal of Goodwill's LifeLaunch program.
Goodwill launches new program
Goodwill Lifelaunch
Goodwill lifelaunch