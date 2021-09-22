Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
LOVAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Gabby Petito case
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Man last seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US