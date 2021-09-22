Advertisement

Goodwill launches new program

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Getting a second chance at life, that’s the goal of Goodwill’s Lifelaunch program to help people get back on their feet

The organization says that program can help young adults have another chance and gain the skills needed for a good job. The program has free employment training for its participants along with job placements for several fields. The program is available for people between ages 18 and 24, who have dropped out of school or have previously been involved in the criminal justice system

“It also have the effect I think on the employer side. You look at community awareness, and the stigma associated with hiring somebody with a criminal background. It’s really changing those perceptions,” said Goodwill Northern Illinois President, Ben Bernstein.

“We work with these program participants and provide the skills and the training to make them valuable assets to companies.”

