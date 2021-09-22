Fall Arrives with a Fall Forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of us will have cloudy skies with some clearing to the west. North winds 10 - 20 MPH with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Upper 60′s tomorrow as the north breeze continues with more clouds than sunshine. 70′s are back on Friday with a slight chance for a light shower or two. Upper 60′s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Much warmer the beginning of next week.

