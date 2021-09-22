Advertisement

Fall Arrives with a Fall Forecast

Much Cooler the next few Days
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of us will have cloudy skies with some clearing to the west. North winds 10 - 20 MPH with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Upper 60′s tomorrow as the north breeze continues with more clouds than sunshine. 70′s are back on Friday with a slight chance for a light shower or two. Upper 60′s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Much warmer the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation

Latest News

Tuesday featured the Stateline's coolest temperatures in more than two months.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/21/2021
The last time temperatures failed to reach 70° in Rockford was more than two months ago!
Autumn to begin on a cool note, though summer’s far from finished
Much Cooler this Week
Much Cooler this Week
Big storms have fired ahead of a strong cold front late Monday afternoon into early Monday...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms likely in the Stateline Monday evening, major changes to follow