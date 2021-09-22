1 Rock Valley volleyball wins a thriller over #6 Dupage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a close match, that took all five sets, Rock Valley found a way to take down College of Dupage.

Coming into the night, Rock Valley and Dupage both held rankings in the NJCAA. Ultimately the best team in Division III came out with the win.

The Golden Eagles won set one 25-19 and set two 25-18 to take a commanding lead. The Chaparrals answered with wins in set three 26-24 and set four 25-21. It made the final set a winner take all scenario. This is where RVC took control, won the game behind a 15-12 set five win.

Freshman Addison Metts continued her dominance, the Indiana native came into the night with a 60 kill lead over her teammate Madisen Perry. The duo was crucial in the victory.

The #1 Golden Eagles will host Joliet Junior College later in the week.

