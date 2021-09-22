Advertisement

#1 Rock Valley volleyball wins a thriller over #6 Dupage

RVC
RVC(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a close match, that took all five sets, Rock Valley found a way to take down College of Dupage.

Coming into the night, Rock Valley and Dupage both held rankings in the NJCAA. Ultimately the best team in Division III came out with the win.

The Golden Eagles won set one 25-19 and set two 25-18 to take a commanding lead. The Chaparrals answered with wins in set three 26-24 and set four 25-21. It made the final set a winner take all scenario. This is where RVC took control, won the game behind a 15-12 set five win.

Freshman Addison Metts continued her dominance, the Indiana native came into the night with a 60 kill lead over her teammate Madisen Perry. The duo was crucial in the victory.

The #1 Golden Eagles will host Joliet Junior College later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

Latest News

14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
Insurance King’s logo is traveling around many ovals on Bilicki’s car including at the Bristol...
NASCAR’s Josh Bilicki sports Insurance King sponsored logos
Head to our WIFR twitter page and vote for your favorite play of the week and show some school...
Football Frenzy’s top 4 plays of the week nominees - week 4
Orangeville improves to 4-0 on the season.
Orangeville defeats Aquin on their own turf after a competitive fight