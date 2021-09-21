Advertisement

Subway armed robbery suspect captured

Andre Deis
Andre Deis(Winnebago County PD)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday September 5th an armed robbery took place at the Subway on 1120 E State Street in Rockford. Police say the attacker walked into the store with a gun and fought with an employee for a short while, before fleeing with the employees’ purse.

30-year-old Andre Deis was arrested today on Crosby street in connection to the robbery. He is currently being held in Winnebago County Jail.

For more information on the robbery, the previous article can be found here.

