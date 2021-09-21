Advertisement

Schnucks has its biggest season with 50 varieties of fresh produce

Local produce such as tomatoes and watermelons came from 15 farms across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 50 varieties of fresh produce are in stock at 111 Schnucks locations across the Midwest, the grocer’s biggest local production season since its establishment in 1939.

“Buying from local farms helps us support our local neighbors while providing a higher quality product for our customers,” Schnucks Vice President of Produce and Floral Mike Tipton says. “By reducing the time it takes from the farm to our stores, we are able to get the freshest produce - our customers can taste the difference!”

Thanks to a partnership with Foodshed.io, local produce such as tomatoes and watermelons came from 15 farms across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“The commitment Schnucks has made to its communities and its farms are second to none,” said Foodshed.io Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Clare Sullivan says. “Our technology provides a consistent experience our customers can count on and makes it easy for farmers to do what they do best - grow food for our communities.”

The partnership, which is in its third season, allows Schnucks to expand its local produce offerings by 173% and the Foodshed.io platform ensures produce availability for customers and stability for farms to plan for their season.

“The local produce season is far from over,” said Tipton. “More items can be found at your local Schnucks continuing year round with a big fall season yet to come!”

