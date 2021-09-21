Advertisement

Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation

Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday September 17 Rockford police conducted a search out of a residence in the 4400 block of Kennett Ave. The search was in response to multiple complaints from the community about a person dealing narcotics out of their home. After an investigation, the subject in question was identified as Nicole L. Dodds.

Over 40 grams of Methamphetamines and a loaded rifle were recovered during the search warrant. Dodds was on the property at the time and was immediately taken into custody.

She has been issued the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to deliver 15-100 grams of Methamphetamines. Class X Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with no F.O.I.D. Card. Class A Misdemeanor

The charges against Dodds are strictly allegations as of right now. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on the case, please contact the Rockford Police Department here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

Latest News

One of the three suspects in the burglaries
Rockford businesses terrorized by series of burglaries
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
Gang feud in Freeport leads to death of innocent teenager
Schnucks has its biggest season with 50 varieties of fresh produce
Blaze fire flame texture background.
Burglary, house fire in Janesville being treated as suspicious