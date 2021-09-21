Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday September 17 Rockford police conducted a search out of a residence in the 4400 block of Kennett Ave. The search was in response to multiple complaints from the community about a person dealing narcotics out of their home. After an investigation, the subject in question was identified as Nicole L. Dodds.

Over 40 grams of Methamphetamines and a loaded rifle were recovered during the search warrant. Dodds was on the property at the time and was immediately taken into custody.

She has been issued the following charges:

Possession with Intent to deliver 15-100 grams of Methamphetamines. Class X Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with no F.O.I.D. Card. Class A Misdemeanor

The charges against Dodds are strictly allegations as of right now. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on the case, please contact the Rockford Police Department here.

