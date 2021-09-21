Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission continues to grow

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Rescue Mission has been getting bigger and bigger recently, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for over a year and a half.

Staff from the rescue mission gave a behind the scenes look at the missions crisis center, hope clinic, works center and recovery program. The goal? To help homeless and hurting people find rescue, recovery and restoration. With homelessness and addiction being significant pain points in Rockford, officials say the people at the Rockford Rescue Mission are here to help.

“We’re all human right? So asking for help may be difficult from time to time. When you are in the darkest parts of your life struggling with addiction, domestic violence, destructive lifestyles you’re at your very bottom. You’re at rock bottom. In that moment, it can be even harder to ask for help,” said Abby Finley, marketing director of the mission.

“But the mission wants individuals to know that if you are at that place where you just need that desperate care to get you out of that situation, we’re here to help you.”

For more information on the Rockford Rescue Mission, you can visit their website here.

