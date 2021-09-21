Advertisement

Rockford businesses terrorized by series of burglaries

Suspects appear to be the same three men
One of the three suspects in the burglaries
One of the three suspects in the burglaries(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police responded to three different burglaries last night between the hours of 10pm and 4am. Two of the three incidents occurred at two different gas stations, the BP station on 1620 Rural Street and the Shell station on 3202 S. Alpine Road. The other one taking place at Sandy Hollow Food & Liquor.

When authorities arrived at the second location of the night, Sandy Hollow, they were informed that the descriptions of the three alleged perpetrators matched those of the Gas station burglary that transpired thirty minutes prior.

That same description came up again, this time at the second gas station, which fell victim to the same attackers at 3:45 in the morning.

In two of the three attacks, the burglars broke through the window and stole the cash register. For the second break-in at the liquor store it appears that the burglars were after just one thing, liquor.

In all three cases the three suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and masks, using a dark-colored sedan as the getaway vehicle. Rockford police managed to obtain a photo of one of the suspects, which can be seen at the top of the article.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

Latest News

Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
Gang feud in Freeport leads to death of innocent teenager
Schnucks has its biggest season with 50 varieties of fresh produce
Blaze fire flame texture background.
Burglary, house fire in Janesville being treated as suspicious
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament