Rockford businesses terrorized by series of burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police responded to three different burglaries last night between the hours of 10pm and 4am. Two of the three incidents occurred at two different gas stations, the BP station on 1620 Rural Street and the Shell station on 3202 S. Alpine Road. The other one taking place at Sandy Hollow Food & Liquor.

When authorities arrived at the second location of the night, Sandy Hollow, they were informed that the descriptions of the three alleged perpetrators matched those of the Gas station burglary that transpired thirty minutes prior.

That same description came up again, this time at the second gas station, which fell victim to the same attackers at 3:45 in the morning.

In two of the three attacks, the burglars broke through the window and stole the cash register. For the second break-in at the liquor store it appears that the burglars were after just one thing, liquor.

In all three cases the three suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and masks, using a dark-colored sedan as the getaway vehicle. Rockford police managed to obtain a photo of one of the suspects, which can be seen at the top of the article.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or visit their website here.

