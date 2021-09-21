“Devious Lick” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A national TikTok trend is causing serious damage to schools across the country and in the Stateline. The “Devious Lick” trend encourages students to steal and damage school property, specifically, in the bathrooms. It’s been seen in California, Texas, New York and even in some area schools.

Students in these videos are shown breaking soap dispensers, ripping paper towel holders off the wall, and even breaking toilets. It appears to be a competition to see who can do the most damage. One mom says her daughter attends West Middle School and told her the bathrooms are closed because of the trend.

“I’m not sure how to handle it, but I just don’t think it’s right for the students that are not involved in this to be punished for it. She can only use the bathroom during lunch, or her ESL class. She doesn’t get lunch until 4th hour,” said Kassie Rodriguez. “So, she has to hold it for four hours.”

Rockford Public Schools officials say the closed bathrooms are a COVID-19 precaution, and not a response to “devious lick” damage.

A Belvidere School District leader confirmed a few isolated incidents. Harlem School District confirmed in a Register Star article they have had incidents as well.

