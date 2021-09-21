Advertisement

Burglary, house fire in Janesville being treated as suspicious

No injuries were reported
Blaze fire flame texture background.
Blaze fire flame texture background.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A residence in Janesville was being investigated for a burglary and a second floor structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:40 a.m., both Janesville police and fire departments responded to the 600 block of High Street for reports of a burglary and fire. Fire crews evacuated the residence, and battled a second story fire with extinguishers until the fire was under control. At that point, Janesville Police arrived on scene, and were able to begin the process of investigating the burglary, while the fire department investigated the cause of the fire.

Janesville police and fire departments are considering the fire suspicious. One officer was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and released. No injuries to residents are being reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Freeport School District
Freeport School District mourns the life of female student killed by gunfire

Latest News

14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march
Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings