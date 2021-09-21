Burglary, house fire in Janesville being treated as suspicious

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A residence in Janesville was being investigated for a burglary and a second floor structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:40 a.m., both Janesville police and fire departments responded to the 600 block of High Street for reports of a burglary and fire. Fire crews evacuated the residence, and battled a second story fire with extinguishers until the fire was under control. At that point, Janesville Police arrived on scene, and were able to begin the process of investigating the burglary, while the fire department investigated the cause of the fire.

Janesville police and fire departments are considering the fire suspicious. One officer was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and released. No injuries to residents are being reported. The investigation is ongoing.

