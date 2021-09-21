Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC) and Women’s March Rockford (WMR) are teaming up for a rally for women’s reproductive rights at noon at Davis Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Texas’s extreme ban on abortion is in effect as of Sept. 1. The bill bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant and encourages vigilantism by offering a bounty to anyone who successfully sues someone who helps a pregnant woman seeking abortion care.

The march will start at Davis Park where they will march north on Wyman, west on State, South on Church and stop at the Federal Building for a demonstration. Then, marchers will circle back, going east on Green until they return to Davis Park.

Speakers will include former State Rep. Litesa Wallace, Men for Choice founder Oren Jacobson, WCCC President Barb Giolitto, Brooke Road United Methodist Pastor Violet Johnicker, State Rep. Maurice West and WMR Organizer Mary McNamara Bernsten.

WCCC and Women’s March Rockford ask that all participants wear masks unless you are properly socially distanced.

