Advertisement

Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march

Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march
Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC) and Women’s March Rockford (WMR) are teaming up for a rally for women’s reproductive rights at noon at Davis Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Texas’s extreme ban on abortion is in effect as of Sept. 1. The bill bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant and encourages vigilantism by offering a bounty to anyone who successfully sues someone who helps a pregnant woman seeking abortion care.

The march will start at Davis Park where they will march north on Wyman, west on State, South on Church and stop at the Federal Building for a demonstration. Then, marchers will circle back, going east on Green until they return to Davis Park.

Speakers will include former State Rep. Litesa Wallace, Men for Choice founder Oren Jacobson, WCCC President Barb Giolitto, Brooke Road United Methodist Pastor Violet Johnicker, State Rep. Maurice West and WMR Organizer Mary McNamara Bernsten.

WCCC and Women’s March Rockford ask that all participants wear masks unless you are properly socially distanced.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois

Latest News

14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase