15-year-old charged in Friday September 3rd shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police Department arrested a 15-year-old last Monday in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old. The 15-year-old, Dante T. Wilson was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School. Upon his arrest, Police say they located a firearm in his backpack. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under age 18. Wilson will remain in Rock County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Beloit School District has been fully cooperate with the investigation.

“It is evident when we work together; we are able to foster a community of trust and unity,” said Chief Andre Sayles.

“It is because of the dedicated men and women within our department and our courageous community members working together as one we are able to hold individuals accountable to help seek closure for these senseless acts of violence.”

The murder occurred on the 300 block of Portland.

Police are asking for anyone with further information on the murder to call the Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463.

