14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hawkish hooks, unbeatable uppercuts, and jousting jabs are in the arsenal of Gavin Bernal a 14-year-old from the forest city who’s making his mark in the ring.

“He can box when he wants to box he can brawl when he wants to brawl,” Rockford Boxing Club head coach Jimmy Goodman Jr. said.

“I don’t have a best move they’re all killers,” Bernal said.

Speed, power and a will to win propelled Bernal to the top of his class.

“I won the national silver gloves tournament back to back,” Bernal said. “I won it this year and last year.”

Bernal is a young man of many belts. The 14-year-old credits his training for much of his success.

“I put in a lot of work in the gym it all helps when I get in the ring,” Bernal said.

“Gavin’s excelled from year after year and actually fight after fight,” Goodman Jr. said.

Goodman junior has seen a few of his fighters reach success and says Bernal is achieving a lot at a young age.

“To have it back to back, they say one time maybe it’s a fluke but not back to back champions,” Goodman Jr. said. “We know it’s not and he’s proven it in the ring every fight he gets.”

Bernal won three straight fights by decision at the silver gloves tournament but none were hard choices. Bernal says he dominated each fight he hopes to show off his fighting finesse and flair in December at his next tournament. Deep down, the fighter says he wants to brawl under the bright lights.

“My goal is to become pro, win multiple world titles and become the best I can be,” Bernal said.

