Advertisement

Study: Illinois a Top-10 Best State for Teachers

Earlier this year, several teachers in schools across the U.S. had to teach students either online or a hybrid of in-person and online learning.
Both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing plans are subject to change.
Both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing plans are subject to change.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With World Teacher’s Day coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Wallethub ranks Illinois as the 9th Best State for Teachers.

The Land of Lincoln was ranked 1st in the nation and the District of Columbia for its ‘Existence of Digital Learning Plan’, 2nd for the state’s Teachers’ Income Growth Potential and has the 4th best average salary for teachers, trailing New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

New York, Utah, Washington, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were the Top-5 Best States for Teachers. Montana, Arizona, Maine, the District of Columbia and New Hampshire rounded out the bottom of the list. Illinois took the No. 9 spot.

The full report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28

Latest News

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
RRVBC partners with Bio-Linked for groundbreaking program to help with blood donations
Gun found in AirBnb
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting