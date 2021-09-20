Study: Illinois a Top-10 Best State for Teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With World Teacher’s Day coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Wallethub ranks Illinois as the 9th Best State for Teachers.

The Land of Lincoln was ranked 1st in the nation and the District of Columbia for its ‘Existence of Digital Learning Plan’, 2nd for the state’s Teachers’ Income Growth Potential and has the 4th best average salary for teachers, trailing New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

New York, Utah, Washington, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were the Top-5 Best States for Teachers. Montana, Arizona, Maine, the District of Columbia and New Hampshire rounded out the bottom of the list. Illinois took the No. 9 spot.

The full report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.