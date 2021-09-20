RRVBC partners with Bio-Linked for groundbreaking program to help with blood donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) expands on its ability to help donate blood by teaming up with Bio-Linked, a groundbreaking database system that helps with medical research.

Bio-Linked matches generous donors with the nation’s most promising research studies. Interested donors can sign up for the program at any of the RRVBC’s donation centers in Rockford, Freeport and Belvidere or online.

“By implementing this lifesaving initiative at our center, we are not only a part of saving lives on a daily basis, but we are also a part of something much bigger, finding cures for diseases,” RRVBC CEO Lisa Entrikin says.

Health experts say around 16,000 clinical studies are done at any given time across the U.S. The time spent trying to find individuals who want to participate in the studies creates the biggest delay in the introduction of new drugs and treatments.

“From cancer to autoimmune diseases and metabolic disorders, Bio-Linked™ is a critical tool to match researchers to the people they need to help them advance their studies,” Oklahoma Blood Institute President and CEO Dr. John Armitage says. “It’s really the time in medicine to unlock the power of the individual, and we have so many wonderful individuals who unlock life-changing treatments.”

The Oklahoma Blood Institute developed Bio-Linked. Participation is voluntary and information through Bio-Linked is confidential.

