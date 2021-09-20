Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic cars, race cars and everything in between were on display at the 45th annual Beloit Autorama car show.

Weather canceled the event in 2019 and the pandemic is blamed for canceling 2020′s. But on Sunday, people told 23 News, it couldn’t have been a more perfect day for the auto show.

“It was all about cars back in my day,” said Arnie Dyer’s, Rockford resident. “It’s a little different now I guess.”

Dyer’s interest in cars started when he was a young boy. He’s attended the Beloit Autorama for seven years to share his hobby with others.

“For people to come up to me and tell me they enjoy my car and that makes me feel good because this is my idea, you know, this is my build,” said Dyer. “That makes it worth it, so that makes me the winner.”

His latest creation took nearly three years to build. Dyer says people are shocked when they see what his vehicle can do. He got the idea to build the car after seeing something similar on a YouTube video.

“I says, this guys crazy,” said Dyer. “I says God, I gotta have one of these things. And of course, I had a lot of people saying it’s impossible you can’t do that, well, here it is.”

Event organizer Todd Nelson says the annual show has something for just about everybody.

“The cars are parked by different classes, there’s street-rod, corvette, street machine, high-performance, truck, classic cars.”

Nelson says the best part of the event is all proceeds go to the Beloit Lions Club.

“It feels good, it feels really good,” says Nelson. “We give the money back to the community.”

And at the end of it all, the cars are ranked and the top dogs win a prize.

“What we’re really known for is our handmade trophies, clock trophies,” said Nelson.

Nelson says there are also around 300 volunteers who come out and make sure the event goes smoothly. Event organizers say there were more than 1,200 cars today at the show. They believe it could be a record number of cars for the event.

