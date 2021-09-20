Advertisement

One more unseasonably warm day Monday, major changes to follow

Strong storms possible Monday night, much cooler air to follow
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - History was made in the Stateline Sunday! The 93° high temperature not only goes down as having been the warmest of the month, it tied the record high for September 19 set most recently in 1948!

Sunday's 93° high temperature tied the record set more than 70 years ago.
Sunday's 93° high temperature tied the record set more than 70 years ago.

It’s the 33rd time that 90° temperatures have occurred in the Stateline, and a whopping 107th time in which the mercury topped 80°. Sunday also marked the tenth straight 80°+ temperature here, no small accomplishment this late in the season.

Sunday's 93° high marks the 33rd day with 90°+ temperatures in Rockford.
Sunday's 93° high marks the 33rd day with 90°+ temperatures in Rockford.

Another warm one is on the docket Monday, though we’ll lose quite a bit of the sun. A few sprinkles or very light showers may greet us early in the day.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible early in the day Monday.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible early in the day Monday.

Most of the daytime hours are to be dry, and a southerly wind is to guarantee that temperatures surge back into the 80s. A few peeks of sunshine are even possible, especially in the afternoon.

Mixed sunshine isn't to be ruled out Monday, especially in the afternoon.
Mixed sunshine isn't to be ruled out Monday, especially in the afternoon.

Come Monday night, we’ll be watching the radar as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Ahead of it, a line of thunderstorms will be racing eastward, likely reaching us around or shortly after midnight.

Showers and gusty thunderstorms are to approach very late Monday night.
Showers and gusty thunderstorms are to approach very late Monday night.
Showers and storms are to enter the area after midnight.
Showers and storms are to enter the area after midnight.

With these storms coming through long after dark, they are likely to be weakening, so there’s not a significant severe weather threat. A few storms may produce a brief wind gust, but the overall risk remains at a Level 1, Marginal Risk. Heavy downpours are a more notable threat.

Storms are likely to be weakening as they arrive Monday night, so severe weather is not likely.
Storms are likely to be weakening as they arrive Monday night, so severe weather is not likely.

Clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles may linger into early Tuesday morning, but sunshine is to take over later in the day. Gusty northwesterly winds are to sweep in, delivering much cooler air to the region. Highs by Tuesday are to only reach the mid-70s, and even cooler days may follow!

Clouds are to linger early in the day Tuesday, though most of the rain will be gone.
Clouds are to linger early in the day Tuesday, though most of the rain will be gone.
Bright sun emerges quickly Tuesday. Northwesterly winds send temperatures crashing.
Bright sun emerges quickly Tuesday. Northwesterly winds send temperatures crashing.

Little, if any rainfall is to come after Monday night, so our drought situation’s likely to worsen further. Over the coming week, computer forecast models generate, on average, 0.66″ of rain, which is about 20% below normal for that timeframe.

Another week of below normal rainfall appears likely.
Another week of below normal rainfall appears likely.

Fall officially begins at 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Not coincidentally, Wednesday’s to feature the week’s most fall-like temperatures, with highs around 70°.

