One more unseasonably warm day Monday, major changes to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - History was made in the Stateline Sunday! The 93° high temperature not only goes down as having been the warmest of the month, it tied the record high for September 19 set most recently in 1948!

It’s the 33rd time that 90° temperatures have occurred in the Stateline, and a whopping 107th time in which the mercury topped 80°. Sunday also marked the tenth straight 80°+ temperature here, no small accomplishment this late in the season.

Another warm one is on the docket Monday, though we’ll lose quite a bit of the sun. A few sprinkles or very light showers may greet us early in the day.

Most of the daytime hours are to be dry, and a southerly wind is to guarantee that temperatures surge back into the 80s. A few peeks of sunshine are even possible, especially in the afternoon.

Come Monday night, we’ll be watching the radar as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Ahead of it, a line of thunderstorms will be racing eastward, likely reaching us around or shortly after midnight.

With these storms coming through long after dark, they are likely to be weakening, so there’s not a significant severe weather threat. A few storms may produce a brief wind gust, but the overall risk remains at a Level 1, Marginal Risk. Heavy downpours are a more notable threat.

Clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles may linger into early Tuesday morning, but sunshine is to take over later in the day. Gusty northwesterly winds are to sweep in, delivering much cooler air to the region. Highs by Tuesday are to only reach the mid-70s, and even cooler days may follow!

Little, if any rainfall is to come after Monday night, so our drought situation’s likely to worsen further. Over the coming week, computer forecast models generate, on average, 0.66″ of rain, which is about 20% below normal for that timeframe.

Fall officially begins at 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Not coincidentally, Wednesday’s to feature the week’s most fall-like temperatures, with highs around 70°.

