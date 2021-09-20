North Park Fire Department prepares for fire safety open house

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The North Park Fire Department is gearing up for a fire prevention open house. Fire Prevention Coordinator Matt Hehn says the goal is to teach kids how to prevent or deal with fires.

Last year, the station could not invite kids to come out because of COVID-19, but this year, they will have the event set up outside. The department will have a static display, a K-9 demonstration and kids will get to get to check out a fire truck. Hehn said the goal is to prepare kids for any emergency they might come across at home.

“They can’t get educated enough. I mean, it’s really important to get out and reach out to kids on the safety of fire and all that,” said Hehn. “It’s huge to have these events every year, to make sure they understand the proper techniques of fire prevention, and what to do in case of a fire.”

The Fire Prevention Open House will be October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.