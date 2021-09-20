NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois’ STEAM program receives a generous donation from one of the leading social media platforms ahead of its big fest next month.

Facebook gave NIU a $20,000 grant to support STEAM Fest, an annual festival celebrating advances in science, technology, engineering and math. Facebook is now the lead sponsor of the free family event, helping provide hands-on learning activities for all ages.

“If people want to come and just try out some experiments and try activities, and talk to the faculty and students and experts who are doing the research and using these concepts and ideas in their every day jobs, to change the world around us, they’ll have an opportunity to talk to some of these scientists. Which is really kind of exciting,” NIU STEAM Director Dr. Kristin Brynteson says.

Stem fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.