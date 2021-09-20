NASCAR’s Josh Bilicki sports Insurance King sponsored logos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During a NASCAR race, you’ve seen cars whiz by sporting their sponsors on every possible surface, and one of those sponsors has locations in Rockford.

Insurance King’s logo is traveling around many ovals on driver Josh Bilicki’s No. 52 car.

Insurance King president Daniel Block’s sponsorship for Bilicki started three seasons ago. Bilicki says that he’s grateful for the collaboration and that Insurance King also cares about the fan interaction too.

He’s ecstatic to have the logo with him through every mile including the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

“NASCAR, especially in the Cup Series, the Sunday races are full of Fortune 500 companies like Coke, the most recognized name in the world, so to have Insurance King aligned with companies like that on the same level, it’s pretty incredible to have Insurance King like I said with Coke right here,” Bilicki said.

