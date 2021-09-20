Advertisement

Midway Village Museum puts on 25th World War II days event

Dozens came out to watch reenactments of battles.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum put on its 25th annual World War II Days Sunday afternoon, giving community members an idea of what it might have been like to witness the war.

Midway Village Museum Director of Marketing Lonna Converso says Rockford has a strong connection to the world war two era. she feels many in the community can relate to some of the stories. Converso says she, like many others, has family who served, which is what motivates her to put on this event every year.

“When families come out to Midway Village Museum and walk through these encampments, and talk to the reenactors, many of them are learning about what their family members had participated in the war doing. So, there’s a real strong personal connection,” said Converso.

