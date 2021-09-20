Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police responded to a local hospital, where doctors were treating a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the abdomen.

After further investigation, officers determined 23-year-old Taushon Henderson to be the main suspect in the case.

Henderson has received the following charges in relation to this incident.

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Henderson is currently not in custody. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Henderson, please contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.