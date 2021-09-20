Advertisement

Man charged for attempted murder after shooting at Rockford Police

Equonn Ricks, 26, shot at a Rockford Police squad car Thursday striking an officer’s bullet proof vest.
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Equonn Ricks, 26, is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a Rockford police car and striking an officer on the side of his bullet proof vest.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers were in the area of S. 3rd and Pope Streets when they heard one clear and distinct gunshot, from close range. One of the officer’s squads was struck and the bullet entered the passenger side door of the vehicle. The officer, who is a 4-year veteran of the Rockford Police Department, felt a sharp pain in his side, however the bullet did not penetrate the ballistic vest and was later located on the floorboard of the vehicle. The officer was uninjured, but was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Ricks was taken into custody in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and lodged in the County Jail. After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges: attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and outstanding warrant for domestic battery.

