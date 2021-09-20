Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker announces new program to create jobs and increase industrial footprint

The program will create at least 50 well-paid jobs for Illinois residents.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announce the Prime Sites program, which is a way for companies to receive capital grants for their proposed large scale development projects.

The program is estimated to offer around $33 million in funding to Prime Sites, which could bring in $165 millions in capital projects and more than 6,000 new jobs.

“With our skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and unparalleled access to transportation and global markets, Illinois already is ripe for relocation, expansion, and retention of forward-thinking companies,” Gov. Pritzker says. “Our new Prime Sites program will further invite new investments from cutting-edge companies like those in the fields of renewable energy, quantum, technology, life sciences and many others expected to create thousands of well-paying jobs in the years ahead.”

Companies eligible for a grant must meet several requirements, which include the ability to create at least 50 well-paying jobs and invest $40 million in Illinois or they can invest $20 million into the state and offer 100 well-paying jobs. The amount of fund given to companies will be dependent on the number of new jobs created.

The DCEO is currently accepting applications. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28

Latest News

NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest
NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest
NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest
NIU receives Facebook grant for STEAM Fest
Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19
Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19
Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19
Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19
Bubble festival
Discovery Center celebrates its 40th anniversary with Bubble Festival