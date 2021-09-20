Gov. Pritzker announces new program to create jobs and increase industrial footprint

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announce the Prime Sites program, which is a way for companies to receive capital grants for their proposed large scale development projects.

The program is estimated to offer around $33 million in funding to Prime Sites, which could bring in $165 millions in capital projects and more than 6,000 new jobs.

“With our skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and unparalleled access to transportation and global markets, Illinois already is ripe for relocation, expansion, and retention of forward-thinking companies,” Gov. Pritzker says. “Our new Prime Sites program will further invite new investments from cutting-edge companies like those in the fields of renewable energy, quantum, technology, life sciences and many others expected to create thousands of well-paying jobs in the years ahead.”

Companies eligible for a grant must meet several requirements, which include the ability to create at least 50 well-paying jobs and invest $40 million in Illinois or they can invest $20 million into the state and offer 100 well-paying jobs. The amount of fund given to companies will be dependent on the number of new jobs created.

The DCEO is currently accepting applications. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

