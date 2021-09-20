Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and community partners to announce $327 million in Help Illinois Families assistance. The program offers expanded services to support Illinois’ most vulnerable residents with rent, utilities, food and other household expenses regardless of immigration status.

With support from the American Rescue Plan Act and increased eligibility provisions by the State of Illinois, residents will have access to more utility assistance, as well as increased availability of funds per household. The State is leveraging $209 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand relief for Illinois families struggling to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This year, the State of Illinois is offering $327 million in community assistance programs for low-income families. That includes the latest round of our Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program,” said Gov Pritzker

“We are offering residents in need more access than ever before to vital safety net programs that can prevent them from falling behind on payments, falling into debt, or risking their ability to get back to work. Overall, this $327 million investment represents a $52 million increase over last year’s programs. It’s a historic investment to meet a historic moment.”

For more information about the relief programs, visit the DCEO website.

