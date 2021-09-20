Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and community partners to announce $327 million in Help Illinois Families assistance. The program offers expanded services to support Illinois’ most vulnerable residents with rent, utilities, food and other household expenses regardless of immigration status.

With support from the American Rescue Plan Act and increased eligibility provisions by the State of Illinois, residents will have access to more utility assistance, as well as increased availability of funds per household. The State is leveraging $209 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand relief for Illinois families struggling to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This year, the State of Illinois is offering $327 million in community assistance programs for low-income families. That includes the latest round of our Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program,” said Gov Pritzker

“We are offering residents in need more access than ever before to vital safety net programs that can prevent them from falling behind on payments, falling into debt, or risking their ability to get back to work. Overall, this $327 million investment represents a $52 million increase over last year’s programs. It’s a historic investment to meet a historic moment.”

For more information about the relief programs, visit the DCEO website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28

Latest News

RRVBC partners with Bio-Linked for groundbreaking program to help with blood donations
Both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing plans are subject to change.
Study: Illinois a Top-10 Best State for Teachers
Gun found in AirBnb
AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges
Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting