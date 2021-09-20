Advertisement

Freeport School District mourns the life of female student killed by gunfire

District to offer counselling to students affected by the loss
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A female student at Freeport High School was killed by gunfire in the city over the weekend. Now the district is looking to band together to help those most troubled with her loss.

In a letter sent out on Monday, Freeport School District said the following:

We are saddened to hear that the recent gun violence in our community over the weekend has taken the life of one of our female students at Freeport High School. We offer our condolences to the student’s family and friends during these difficult times. The administration and staff from FHS will be offering grief counseling for students and/or staff who may need the opportunity to speak with someone and find comfort during a time of loss.

Student’s who need help are encouraged to reach out to the district for help with counselling services.

