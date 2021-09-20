Advertisement

Football Frenzy’s top 4 plays of the week nominees - week 4

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have a new segment for you: The Football Frenzy play of the week nominees sponsored by My Home Furniture. You can head to our WIFR twitter page and vote for your favorite play of the week and show some school spirit in the process. Here are the top four plays our team caught on camera:

No.1: Belvidere North

Quarterback Mason Weckler from midfield sights a wide open Jacob Bucher with nothing but a couple spectators in front of him for the Belvidere North touchdown.

No. 2: Harlem

Harlem’s Austin Redmon with the short pass to Deandre Young who gets face masked and keeps on trucking. He makes it out of the defensive hub for his long trek down the sideline for 85 yards. Touchdown Huskies.

No. 3: Hononegah

Hononegah’s Isaac Whisenand with the handoff to Bryce Goodwine who can’t find open field in front of him, so he just takes the long way to the touchdown, no problem.

No. 4: Guilford

Guilford’s Jayvon Jones is stepping, hopping and weaving through the J-Hawks defense. He manages to keep his footing until he finally finds the best place to lose your balance, the end zone.

VOTE HERE: https://www.wifr.com/#gPoll

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Rock County Sheriff vehicle
Janesville man killed in Rock County crash involving semi
Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a Lee County...
Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4

Latest News

Insurance King’s logo is traveling around many ovals on Bilicki’s car including at the Bristol...
NASCAR’s Josh Bilicki sports Insurance King sponsored logos
Orangeville improves to 4-0 on the season.
Orangeville defeats Aquin on their own turf after a competitive fight
Hononegah Indians’ Cade Bastian led the way finishing with a 73.
Hononegah captures Freeport golf invitational
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4