Football Frenzy’s top 4 plays of the week nominees - week 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have a new segment for you: The Football Frenzy play of the week nominees sponsored by My Home Furniture. You can head to our WIFR twitter page and vote for your favorite play of the week and show some school spirit in the process. Here are the top four plays our team caught on camera:

No.1: Belvidere North

Quarterback Mason Weckler from midfield sights a wide open Jacob Bucher with nothing but a couple spectators in front of him for the Belvidere North touchdown.

No. 2: Harlem

Harlem’s Austin Redmon with the short pass to Deandre Young who gets face masked and keeps on trucking. He makes it out of the defensive hub for his long trek down the sideline for 85 yards. Touchdown Huskies.

No. 3: Hononegah

Hononegah’s Isaac Whisenand with the handoff to Bryce Goodwine who can’t find open field in front of him, so he just takes the long way to the touchdown, no problem.

No. 4: Guilford

Guilford’s Jayvon Jones is stepping, hopping and weaving through the J-Hawks defense. He manages to keep his footing until he finally finds the best place to lose your balance, the end zone.

VOTE HERE: https://www.wifr.com/#gPoll

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.