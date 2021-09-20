FIRST ALERT: Strong storms likely in the Stateline Monday evening, major changes to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of the summerlike warmth we’ve enjoyed lately, you may want to take advantage of it early Monday evening, because big changes are to come.

For the eleventh straight day, temperatures topped out at or above 80°. It’s the 108th time we’ve done so this year, but it’ll be the last time we do it for several days.

Monday marks the 71st time the temperature reached at least 85° and the 108th time we reached 80° or higher in 2021. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A strong cold front will barrel through the area Monday evening, leading to much cooler and much less humid times ahead for the foreseeable future.

Once the cold front passes, humidity will not be an issue for the rest of the week, perhaps the rest of the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As is the case with most powerful cold fronts, thunderstorms have erupted out ahead of the front, and some rather hefty ones at that. Severe thunderstorm watches have been in effect over much of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin for several hours Monday afternoon and evening, with numerous warnings also having been hoisted.

Big storms have fired ahead of a strong cold front late Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These storms are ticketed for the Stateline later on this evening. The big question is whether or not they will be severe by the time they get here. Overall, it’s expected that there’ll be a weakening trend with this activity after the sun goes down and the atmosphere becomes more stable. That limits the amount of energy available in the atmosphere for the storms to feast on. Model projections suggest a slow decrease in the amount of energy available here as the evening goes on.

There'll be a fair amount of energy for the storms to tap into early this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storm energy will be fading fast this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storm energy will be a thing of the past after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, that decreases the risk for severe weather here, but it doesn’t eliminate it. Storms will still be quite organized as they arrive here in the 8:00 to 10:00pm timeframe. As they continue to progress eastward, that weakening trend is likely to further kick in, though it wouldn’t be at all a surprise if they woke several of us up just on account of the frequent thunder and lightning expected as well as the extremely heavy rain the storms will possess.

Showers and a few robust storms are to arrive in the mid-evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should be gradually weakening as they move eastward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should continue to weaken as they move eastward overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers may linger after midnight, though the storm threat will be over by then or very shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Storm Prediction Center officially places the western quarter of the area under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather this evening, with the remainder of the region under a Level 1, Marginal Risk. Gusty winds are, by far, the greatest severe weather risk. The threat for tornadoes and large hail is extremely low, but not impossible.

Westernmost parts of the Stateline are in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms tonight, while the rest of us are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds are, by far, the main severe threats. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big story beyond Monday night’s storms will be the transition to a much cooler weather pattern. Abundant cloudiness follows Tuesday, though some mixed sun is possible later in the day. The extensive clouds along with a robust northwesterly wind will restrict temperatures to the lower 70s Tuesday. Even cooler air is expected Wednesday despite more sun in the forecast. We’re not likely to get out of the 60s Wednesday as Fall officially arrives.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler on Tuesday, though some mixed sun arrives in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sun will greet us Wednesday, though a few clouds are to develop later in the day. It'll be even cooler with highs in the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

