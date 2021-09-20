FIRST ALERT: Strong storms likely in the Stateline Monday evening, major changes to follow
Much cooler pattern to ensue as Autumn begins midweek
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of the summerlike warmth we’ve enjoyed lately, you may want to take advantage of it early Monday evening, because big changes are to come.
For the eleventh straight day, temperatures topped out at or above 80°. It’s the 108th time we’ve done so this year, but it’ll be the last time we do it for several days.
A strong cold front will barrel through the area Monday evening, leading to much cooler and much less humid times ahead for the foreseeable future.
As is the case with most powerful cold fronts, thunderstorms have erupted out ahead of the front, and some rather hefty ones at that. Severe thunderstorm watches have been in effect over much of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin for several hours Monday afternoon and evening, with numerous warnings also having been hoisted.
These storms are ticketed for the Stateline later on this evening. The big question is whether or not they will be severe by the time they get here. Overall, it’s expected that there’ll be a weakening trend with this activity after the sun goes down and the atmosphere becomes more stable. That limits the amount of energy available in the atmosphere for the storms to feast on. Model projections suggest a slow decrease in the amount of energy available here as the evening goes on.
Overall, that decreases the risk for severe weather here, but it doesn’t eliminate it. Storms will still be quite organized as they arrive here in the 8:00 to 10:00pm timeframe. As they continue to progress eastward, that weakening trend is likely to further kick in, though it wouldn’t be at all a surprise if they woke several of us up just on account of the frequent thunder and lightning expected as well as the extremely heavy rain the storms will possess.
The Storm Prediction Center officially places the western quarter of the area under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather this evening, with the remainder of the region under a Level 1, Marginal Risk. Gusty winds are, by far, the greatest severe weather risk. The threat for tornadoes and large hail is extremely low, but not impossible.
The big story beyond Monday night’s storms will be the transition to a much cooler weather pattern. Abundant cloudiness follows Tuesday, though some mixed sun is possible later in the day. The extensive clouds along with a robust northwesterly wind will restrict temperatures to the lower 70s Tuesday. Even cooler air is expected Wednesday despite more sun in the forecast. We’re not likely to get out of the 60s Wednesday as Fall officially arrives.
