Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues a new executive order to keep students and staff who may have COVID-19 off school property.

Public schools must now refuse to let people with confirmed or probably cases into schools or school events like extracurricular activities. People would be excluded for 10 days, either from the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Schools must also exclude close contacts for 14 days and make remote learning available.

“The schools and local health departments are helping to separate people, to quarantine them, to keep them from infecting other people and to give them the opportunity to test and then come back into the institution,” Gov. Pritzker says.

The order also gives state agencies the authority to create emergency rules to help implement these guidelines.

