Discovery Center celebrates its 40th anniversary with Bubble Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In early October the Discovery Center in Rockford will be celebrating their 40th year as an establishment. To mark this occasion, the center will be premiering four live bubble shows, featuring artist Ben Jimenez.

Jimenez combines art, science and a touch of magic in his live performances. For his indoor shows, he uses his bare hands and a few simple tools to create beautiful, humorous, and mind boggling soap bubble sculptures. He also does bubble magic, puts people inside bubbles, teaches STEM, and much more.

All four of his half-hour shows will be live at the Discovery Center on Saturday, October 9th.

The performances will begin at the following times:

9am

11am

1pm

2pm

Admissions will be 3 dollars for non-members and 2 dollars for members and children under the age of one.

Entrance to the actual museum will be 10 dollars for non-members.

Reservations for the bubble festival can be made here. Whereas separate museum reservations can be made here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.