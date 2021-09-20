Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show

Latest News

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
Healthy high school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.
Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event
The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, awaits a car after...
Trump Organization CFO’s lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way