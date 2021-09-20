AirBNB renters bring gun to residence, three people arrested with one facing charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person went to check on an Airbnb property in the 600 block of Woodridge on Sunday when police say that person called police after noticing a man was sleeping on the couch with a gun lying next to him.

It was determined the property was rented for the weekend and the people inside were there legally. Police arrested three people and charged an 18-year-old with multiple weapons charges. The owner of Airbnb is ready to see some changes, with the property undergoing hundreds of dollars in damages.

