14-year-old struck by a vehicle during fight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police responded to a call about a large fight, including a teenage boy who had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 14-year-old who claimed he was jumped by a large group of individuals. He was on the ground when the vehicle ran over his leg.

The teenager was taken to hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The assault occurred on the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.