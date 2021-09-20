Advertisement

14-year-old struck by a vehicle during fight

Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian struck graphic(Associated Press)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police responded to a call about a large fight, including a teenage boy who had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 14-year-old who claimed he was jumped by a large group of individuals. He was on the ground when the vehicle ran over his leg.

The teenager was taken to hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The assault occurred on the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
SHOOTING
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
EQONN RICKS MUG SHOT
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show

Latest News

Henderson arrested
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting
Freeport School District
Freeport School District mourns the life of female student killed by gunfire
Rockford resident Arnie Dyer says he loves coming to the event every year to share his hobby...
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
The 45 annual Autorama car show
Beloit Autorama car show