The “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing returns to The Freeport Club

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline Area Crime Stoppers hope for a hole-in-one as they bring back the annual “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing at The Freeport Club Saturday.

This is the fourth annual outing after taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19 with dozens of golfers and law enforcement coming together to play the scramble tournament.

Participants were able to get mugshots taken with team members, play the on-course games including the Crime Scene Bunkers, Perjury Passes, Hole in One contest, the role the dice to take a shot off and more.

Our own Ethan Rosuck, Brandon Giesey and Joe Olmo were on hand to emcee and golf in the outing.

Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders says, “We’re very pleased that we have the kind of support in Stephenson County for law enforcement. It’s gratifying to see that the people of this area and do support law enforcement and come out to financially help.”

All of the proceeds from the outing go directly to the nonprofit Stateline Area Crime Stoppers organization.

