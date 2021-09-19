Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in Rockford has life-threatening injuries

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet shortly after 5:30 p.m. asking the public for avoid the area for the next several hours.

The pedestrian’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police confirm to 23 News.

This is an ongoing story.

