Pedestrian hit by car in Rockford has life-threatening injuries
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street Saturday night.
The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet shortly after 5:30 p.m. asking the public for avoid the area for the next several hours.
The pedestrian’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police confirm to 23 News.
This is an ongoing story.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.