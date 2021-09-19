Pedestrian hit by car in Rockford has life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet shortly after 5:30 p.m. asking the public for avoid the area for the next several hours.

Rockford police officers are on the scene of a pedestrian traffic crash at S. Alpine Rd and Beach St.

The pedestrian’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police confirm to 23 News.

