Orangeville defeats Aquin on their own turf after a competitive fight

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville Broncos defeated the Aquin Bulldogs 34-26 and remain undefeated on their season (4-0). The Bulldogs take their first loss of the season.

Aquin’s Clay Luedeking contributed to the scoreboard after sneaking his way through the middle of the line of scrimmage to break free for the touchdown.

Gunar Lobdell had a similar play to the Dogs, but this time, it would be in the Broncos’ favor for the Orangeville touchdown.

