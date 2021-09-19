Advertisement

Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead

Police believe shootings tied to on going gang feud.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a shooting on the 200 block of S. Cherry Avenue around 2:30 p.m., Sunday. At the scene, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to FHN Memorial Hospital for treatment.

One person was injured in a shooting around 11:20 a.m. on the 800 block of S. Galena Avenue.

The identities of all the victims of violence are being withheld.

During these investigations, police responded more calls of shots fired in areas known to be frequented by gang members. Freeport police believe the crimes are a result of of an ongoing feud between two local hybrid street gangs.

If anyone has information about these crimes they should contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

