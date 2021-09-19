More sunshine and a bit hotter Sunday before rain and cooler weather next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marked the 69th day of 2021 where Rockford had a high of 85 degrees or higher. It also marked the 106th day of high temperatures of 80 degrees or greater. While we will get into the 80s on Sunday, another day near 90 degrees isn’t completely out of the question.

We’ll see a slight uptick in dew points on Sunday and our winds will turn more southerly. Because of this, expect highs across the Stateline to be in the upper 80s with a spot or two hitting 90 degrees. If that occurs in Rockford, Sunday will mark the 33rd day with a high of 90 degrees or more for 2021. With that in mind, that very well may be the last day for quite some time where high temperatures will get in that territory.

We've had 69 days in 2021 so far with highs of 85 degrees or higher. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect southerly winds Sunday which will give us a slight uptick in humidity and hotter temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For Monday, a majority of the first half of the day will be dry but rather cloudy. With an approaching cold front, rain chances will go up in the afternoon and continue in that direction even more so into the evening. That frontal boundary will arrive late Monday night providing a good chance for a line of showers and thunderstorms, most of which should fall overnight but could possibly last into the Tuesday morning commute.

Scattered storms will begin developing later Monday ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will begin to cool off ahead of the official start to Fall on Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The last day of summer on Tuesday will be significantly cooler across the area with highs in the low 70s with a shower or two in the morning. We’ll see clearing skies later on with overnight low temperatures getting into the 40s. There will be many nights in the next several days that will have lows in that territory as well.

For all of you folks looking for fall-like weather, the first day of Fall on Wednesday will feel like it for sure. With high temperatures in the upper 60s and widespread sunshine, Fall 2021 will come in exactly like it should be. Temperatures Wednesday will be a tad bit below normal.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with temperatures running near 5° below normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

No rain is in sight after Tuesday with all of late next week through early the following week each day calling for mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm up again back to near 80 degrees by next Saturday and into the low-to-mid 80s potentially by the latter half of next weekend.

While this upcoming week will have its share of cooler days, the latest outlook shows the above normal temperature chances moving a bit closer to the Stateline for the beginning of October. I think the cooler days will be brief before we return to gradually more slightly above-normal conditions with a week or two.

While we do have a few cooler days ahead, anticipate more above-normal days to return after. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

