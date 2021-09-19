Advertisement

K-Cancer softball kicks off “100 Donors in 100 Days” campaign

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and K-Cancer Softball is taking part by kicking off its “100 Donors in 10 Days” blood donation drive at the Rhyme Center in Rockford.

Leaders say they are trying to collect enough blood to support area children battling cancer. Anyone wanting to donate can show up to any Rock River Valley Blood Donation Center through September 28 and will need to mention K-Cancer.

Once the organization reaches 100 donors, a sponsor will match all donations made this month.

Randal Rapier says, “The need is as strong as ever before. And now with COVID, you know nonprofits have a challenge of not only raising money to provide their services but also finding creative ways to serve the needs of the community. Now, the need is as great as ever.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28
Rock County Sheriff vehicle
Janesville man killed in Rock County crash involving semi
Police ask you avoid the are as the investigation continues
Shooting investigation Friday morning at intersection of Ogilby Rd. and Forsythia Dr.
B-52
World War II Bomber tour is coming to Rockford this weekend
Police investigating crash near N. Meridian Rd, and Task Bridge Rd. Friday
Police investigating crash near N. Meridian Rd and Trask Bridge Rd. Friday

Latest News

The “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing returns to The Freeport Club
Participants were able to get mugshots taken with team members, play the on-course games...
The “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing returns to The Freeport Club
Friends of the Poor Walk
Friends of the poor walk brings attention to poverty in the area
Community walks against cancer
Community walks against cancer in Freeport Saturday