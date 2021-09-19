K-Cancer softball kicks off “100 Donors in 100 Days” campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and K-Cancer Softball is taking part by kicking off its “100 Donors in 10 Days” blood donation drive at the Rhyme Center in Rockford.

Leaders say they are trying to collect enough blood to support area children battling cancer. Anyone wanting to donate can show up to any Rock River Valley Blood Donation Center through September 28 and will need to mention K-Cancer.

Once the organization reaches 100 donors, a sponsor will match all donations made this month.

Randal Rapier says, “The need is as strong as ever before. And now with COVID, you know nonprofits have a challenge of not only raising money to provide their services but also finding creative ways to serve the needs of the community. Now, the need is as great as ever.”

