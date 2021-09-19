Hononegah captures Freeport golf invitational
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Freeport boys’ high school golf invitational included NIC-10 teams going head to head on the green at Park Hills West Golf Course.
Hononegah Indians’ Cade Bastian led the way finishing with a 73. Boylan’s Cooper Watt placed second individually with 77 alongside teammate Nolan Brauns.
Individual scores:
Bastian - 73; Watt - 77; Brauns - 77; Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 80; Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) 80; Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 80; Jake Shiels (Guilford) - 82; Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 84; Mason Martin (Harlem) - 84; Ben Bathje (East) - 86; etc.
Team scores:
Hononegah - 327; Boylan - 331; Guilford - 346; etc.
