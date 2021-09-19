Friends of the poor walk brings attention to poverty in the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 100 people walked around the Rockford YMCA Lodge Saturday afternoon, bringing attention to those living in poverty in our community.

“Many people are just in need of a miracle,” said Laura Ortiz of the St. Rita Conferences. She helped organize the event.

While the Friends of the Poor Walk is a fundraiser, Ortiz said raising awareness is the main goal.

“We’re here to show support, and concern for those who are suffering from poverty,” said Ortiz.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society hosted the event in partnership with the Rockford Family Peace Center.

“We’re not a government agency, so, we can be creative in how we help people,” said Ortiz. “Just whatever we need to do to meet the need.”

Family Peace Center Operations Manager Sierra Kellen said the partnership is critical. She said it fills the gap where federal or state funded agencies fall short when helping people out of hard home lives.

“Maybe somebody needs a bill paid, or they need assistance with their car issue,” said Kellen. “Things that help survivors get back on their feet.”

Kellen said 25 percent of survivors they serve benefit from the partnership.

“We partner with St. Vincent de Paul to help meet the needs of survivors who might be fleeing domestic violence, and trying to establish a new home for themselves and their children,” said Kellen. “So, this partnership is very important to us.”

To get help from the St. Vincent de Paul Society call their help line: 815-398-6060.

