Community walks against cancer in Freeport Saturday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One Freeport group puts on several pairs of walking shoes to help those battling cancer on Saturday.

Dozens walked for a cancer-free future at Relat for Life but survivors kicked off opening ceremonies with the first lap. Anyone walking Saturday enjoyed the entertainment and food trucks from places like Cafe 217 Espresso & Bakery Shoppe and Benchwarmers.

All funds raised help the cancer society with breakthrough research and provide 24/7 support for cancer patients.

Carri Mapes says, “I originally started, my aunt passed away from lung cancer, and then a few years down the road my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thank goodness she’s a survivor, but we just want to remember and honor everyone that’s been affected by this disease.”

